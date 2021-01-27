Polish ruling restricting abortion rights to go into effect Wednesday - gov't

A Polish Constitutional Court ruling restricting abortion rights is expected to go into effect on Wednesday, Poland's government said on Twitter, three months after the verdict sparked nationwide protests.

In October, the Constitutional Court said terminating pregnancies due to foetal abnormalities should be illegal.

Under the new law, abortions are only permitted in cases of rape and incest, and when the mother's life is endangered

