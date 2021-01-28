China warns that Taiwan independence "means war"Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:15 IST
China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that recent military activities in the Taiwan Strait were a response to interference by foreign forces and provocations by forces supporting Taiwan's independence and that "independence means war".
Ministry spokesman Wu Qian made the comments at a monthly news briefing in response to a question about recent stepped up Chinese military activity reported by Taiwan in the island's air defence identification zone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
