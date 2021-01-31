Police detain more than 3,000 people at rallies backing Kremlin critic Navalny - monitor

Police detain more than 3,000 people at rallies backing Kremlin critic Navalny - monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:09 IST
Russian police on Sunday detained 3,062 people at rallies across the country calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.
The figure included 844 people in Moscow, it said.
