Myanmar army says carried out detentions in response to election fraud

Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency on Monday as it said it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to fraud during last year's general election.

A video address broadcast on military-owned television said power had been handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Also Read: Myanmar receives first consignment of India's Covishield vaccines

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)