Security forces guarding Pak, China receive enhanced funds in budget

The central security forces guarding the India-Pakistan, Sino-Indian and other frontiers have received an increased amount of funds amidst continuous tension with Indias western and northern neighbours.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a total of Rs 1,03,802.52 crore to the Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF, CRPF and ITBP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:12 IST
The central security forces guarding the India-Pakistan, Sino-Indian and other frontiers have received an increased amount of funds amidst continuous tension with India's western and northern neighbours.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a total of Rs 1,03,802.52 crore to the Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF, CRPF and ITBP. The amount is an increase of 7.1 per cent from the last year when the forces got Rs 92,848.91 crore.

Rs 20,729.54 crore has been allocated to the BSF in 2021-22, in comparison to Rs 19,377.83 crore allocated in 2020-21 -- an increase of 6.97 per cent.

The BSF guards country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Infiltration of militants and cross border firing from Pakistan have been regular features along the 3,323 km-long frontier of which, barring the 740 km-long Line of Control, all are guarded by the BSF.

The 4,096 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border, guarded by the BSF, also sees illegal infiltration, smuggling of cows, contraband and other items.

The air wing of the BSF received Rs 140.15 crore in comparison to Rs 54.75 crore received last year -- an increase of 155 per cent.

The ITBP, which guards 3,488 km-long Sino-Indian border, received Rs 6,567.17 crore in comparison to Rs 6,150.15 crore received last year -- an increase of 6.78 per cent.

The CRPF, which is deployed for internal security, maintenance of law and order and anti-militants operations in Jammu and Kashmir, received Rs 26,197.90 crore in comparison to Rs 24,788.28 crore allocated in 2020-21 -- an increase of 5.6 per cent.

