Manish Tewari slams corporate India, says it never criticises any budget - good, bad or ugly
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the so-called 'Captains of Corporate India' have never ever uttered a single criticism of any budgets -good, bad or ugly.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:56 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the so-called 'Captains of Corporate India' have never ever uttered a single criticism of any budgets -good, bad or ugly.
"One thing that stands out on Budget Day year on year budget after the budget is that so called Captains of Corporate India never ever have a single criticism to offer of any budget-good, bad or ugly. They rise together in an orchestra of peans. Their spine is wonderfully supine," he said in a tweet.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget in Lok Sabha on Monday and said it was focused on six pillars - health and wellbeing, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance. (ANI)
