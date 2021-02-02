Manish Tewari slams corporate India, says it never criticises any budget - good, bad or ugly

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the so-called 'Captains of Corporate India' have never ever uttered a single criticism of any budgets -good, bad or ugly.

"One thing that stands out on Budget Day year on year budget after the budget is that so called Captains of Corporate India never ever have a single criticism to offer of any budget-good, bad or ugly. They rise together in an orchestra of peans. Their spine is wonderfully supine," he said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget in Lok Sabha on Monday and said it was focused on six pillars - health and wellbeing, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance. (ANI)

