China says world should contribute to Myanmar stability

China says world should contribute to Myanmar stabilityReuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:08 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting that all actions by the international community should contribute to Myanmar's political and social stability to prevent increasing tensions.
Spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment to reporters when asked about the Security Council meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
