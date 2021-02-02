Left Menu

Aim to inoculate 92.6 lakh healthcare workers through COVID-19 vaccination drive: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government aims to inoculate over 92.6 lakh healthcare workers employed in Central, state and private facilities through its COVID-19 vaccination drive launched on January 16, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

All states and Union Territories have been provided with COVID-19 vaccines, Minister of State for Health Ashwin Kumar Choubey said in a written reply to a question raised in the Upper House. ''The 92,61,227 healthcare workers (excluding 200 null) who will be vaccinated against COVID-19 include 4,38,990 from Andhra Pradesh, 2,10,359 from Assam, 4,68,790 from Bihar, 2,78,343 from Delhi, 5,16,425 from Gujarat, 7,73,362 from Karnataka, 4,07,016 from Kerala, 4,29,981 from Madhya Pradesh, 9,36,857 from Maharashtra, 5,24,218 from Rajasthan, 5,32,605 from Tamil Nadu, 9,06,752 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,00,418 from West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

