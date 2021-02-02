Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu plans brief UAE visit next week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he planned to pay a three-hour visit next week to the United Arab Emirates and perhaps to Bahrain, two countries that established formal ties with Israel last year. Asked in a news briefing whether he would go ahead with a UAE visit next week despite the health crisis in Israel, Netanyahu said in remarks streamed live on his Twitter page: "We postponed the visit ...

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:55 IST
Israel's Netanyahu plans brief UAE visit next week
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he planned to pay a three-hour visit next week to the United Arab Emirates and perhaps to Bahrain, two countries that established formal ties with Israel last year.

Asked in a news briefing whether he would go ahead with a UAE visit next week despite the health crisis in Israel, Netanyahu said in remarks streamed live on his Twitter page: "We postponed the visit ... twice because of (coronavirus) lockdowns. "It has great security, national and international importance, but it has been shortened, at my request, from three days to three hours."

Netanyahu said he would travel to Abu Dhabi and would also "possibly make a lightning visit to Bahrain" during the brief trip. He did not give a specific date but Israeli media reports said he would make the trip on Feb. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

Pakistan on Tuesday launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with a doctor here becoming the first person in the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19.Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the start of the campaign.Khan said the vaccine w...

Roger Federer to make tennis comeback in March

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is all set to make his return to the sport at an ATP tournament in Doha, Qatar in March, CNN reported citing the players agent. Federer last featured in January 2020 in the Australian Open before undergoin...

Left parties, TJS call for road blockade on Feb 6 in Telangana in support of farmers' stir

The CPI, CPIM and some otheropposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday decided to stage aroad blockade on February 6 in support of the ongoingagitation by farmers near Delhi demanding repeal of the threecentral farm laws.The leaders of CPI,...

Rio de Janeiro mayor says hundreds of vaccines okay after power outage

Rio de Janeiro will be able to use hundreds of coronavirus vaccines that the city initially feared would need to be thrown out after a power outage left them stored at an inappropriate temperature, the mayors office said on Tuesday. Last we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021