Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown

Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdownReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:48 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was postponing a trip planned next week to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's COVID-19 lockdown.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu greatly appreciates the invitations of the Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayd and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the historic peace that has been established between our countries," said a statement from Netanyahu's office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
