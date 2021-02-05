Left Menu

EU to keep debating Russian ties, Navalny, says Borrell

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:23 IST
Alexey Navalny Image Credit: ANI

There is no formal proposal for new European Union sanctions on Russia after the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but EU foreign ministers and leaders will continue to discuss relations with Russia, the EU's top diplomat said on Friday.

"A full and transparent investigation would help clarify what happened in the case of poisoning of Navalny," Josep Borrell told a news conference in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"As for the sanctions, there is no proposal for the time being by any member state. EU leaders will have in March an important discussion about relations between EU and Russia and my visit here is part of the preparations of this debate," he said.

