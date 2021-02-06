FACTBOX-Dragnet closes: Key figures in "The Company" drug syndicate

A second senior leader of a vast drug syndicate has been arrested in Thailand, a narcotics official said, tightening a transnational dragnet on the group that police say dominates the $70 billion annual Asia-Pacific drug trade.

Following are some key alleged members of the Sam Gor drug syndicate, also known as "The Company" , who have fallen afoul of authorities: -Tse Chi Lop (57): Also known as Sam Gor, or "Brother Number Three" in Cantonese, the China-born Canadian national was based in Asia and is the suspected senior leader of the syndicate. He was detained in the Netherlands in January pending extradition to Australia to face drug-trafficking charges. Tse's lawyer declined to comment.

-Lee Chung Chak (65): Also known as Biu Gor, the veteran drug trafficker from Hong Kong is a former right-hand man of Tse's who investigators suspect has become a major regional player in his own right. He was detained in Thailand in October pending extradition to Australia to face drug trafficking charges, the head of Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau, told Reuters. Lee could not be reached for comment, nor his lawyer identified. -Hsieh Tsung Lun (49): The Taiwanese national is suspected of being a senior project manager for the syndicate. Arrested in Cambodia in March 2018 and extradited to Myanmar, he faces drug trafficking charges for seized consignments of more than a tonne of methamphetamine and heroin. The status of his court case is unknown. Hsieh and his lawyer could not be reached for comment.

-Sue Songkittikul (50): The holder of Thai and Myanmar passports is a suspected syndicate supply chain manager and the subject of an arrest warrant from Thai police. His compound and other assets were seized in December 2019. Sue could not be reached for comment, nor his lawyer identified. -Wan Kuok Koi (65): Also known as Broken Tooth, the famed Macau gangster and suspected associate of Tse Chi Lop now operates in cryptocurrencies, casinos and property investment, among other business ventures. The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on him in December for alleged corruption in Southeast Asia and running a fraternal organisation that is a front for the 14K Triad he once led. Wan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He had denied involvement in illegal activity when the Treasury sanctions were announced.

