Businessman kills his two children, injures wife before shooting self

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:02 IST
A 35-year-old businessman allegedly shot dead his two children in the early hours of Saturday and injured his wife before shooting himself at his home in Punjab's Faridkot district, police said.

The businessman, Karan Kataria, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Ludhiana, they said.

According to police, Kataria allegedly fired at his wife and their two children at around 4 am at his home in Narain Nagar in Faridkot district. He shot himself later, they said.

Kataria's seven-year-old son and three-year-old daughter died while his wife, 30, suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

A police official said the reason behind Kataria taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

A few days ago, a financier in Amritsar had shot dead his wife and a five-year-old son before killing himself.

