Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned money.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said in an advisory here that cyber criminals never run out of ideas to cash in on difficult situation.

They may defraud citizens through phone calls, emails, WhatsApp and other social media platforms by asking them their personal details such as Aadhaar number in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, he said in a statement here.

On their modus operandi, he said they are making phone calls to people offering to register their names for the vaccine.

This way they are collecting sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar number, email id and then also asking for OTPs for authentication, he said. The moment the OTP is shared, money is siphoned off from the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, he said.

Virk advised people to exercise caution and not to entertain any phone calls regarding the vaccine registration. ''Don't share your personal data with anyone and use only the government health department approved/issued mobile application for COVID -19 vaccination,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)