Pakistan asks Afghanistan to 'neutralise threat' emanating from war-torn nation

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:37 IST
Pakistan said on Sunday that the United Nations has acknowledged the presence of terror groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and its affiliates in Afghanistan as it asked the Afghan forces to ''neutralise this threat” emanating from the war-torn nation.

According to the 27th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team last week, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan was reported to have ''overseen a reunification of splinter groups that took place in Afghanistan and was moderated by Al-Qaeda.'' The report noted that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan was responsible for over 100 ''cross-border'' attacks within three months last year.

Commenting on the report, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan ''expects that a dedicated effort will be launched by Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Resolute Support Mission (RSM) to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan.'' ''Pakistan, in the past, has drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies. One of the results of that support was the merger of Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and other splinter groups of LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year,” according to the statement.

The FO said that Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.

