DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb 8
17 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (To Feb 18) PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. 02 LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3) MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election.Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:43 IST
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, FEB. 8 ** CAIRO - Arab league foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting in Cairo. ** BOGOTA - Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is set to hold a press conference with Colombian President Ivan Duque and the Andean country's foreign minister. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the ministry's "Building the Future" virtual event in Berlin – 0945 GMT. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in a press conference on 2021 economic perspectives organized by the Cercle d'Economia - 1140 GMT.
CYPRUS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the divided island of Cyprus ahead of a fresh mediation attempt by the United Nations to heal its ethnic division, a key source of tension between Greece and Turkey. - 1100 GMT SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9
** KUWAIT CITY/ MUSCAT/ DOHA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar. (To Feb. 11) BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal at NATO Headquarters. MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell presents a joint communication on a renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood.
GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debates the state of play of the EU's vaccination strategy with EU lawmakers who are expected to reiterate their support for a united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccines – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 11
** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver a speech in parliament on her government's strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic – 0800 GMT. VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, FEB. 12 ** LONDON – United Kingdom to lead G7 discussion on COVID-19 economic recovery. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, FEB. 13 BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.
GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 14
** CATALONIA, Spain - Catalonia 2021 regional election to be held. ** PRISTINA - Kosovo holds early parliamentary election. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, FEB. 15 ** TRIPOLI, Libya - Tripoli municipal election. ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, FEB. 16 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT
BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of economic and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (To Feb 18)
PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21
NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, FEB. 26 BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT.
ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28
EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02
LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3) MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, MAR. 4 LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, MAR. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, MAR. 14 ** STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. ** MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17
NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 18
BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, MAR. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, MAR. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, MAR. 25 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, MAR. 26 DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31 CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx
