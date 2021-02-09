Mizoram Assembly Budget Session from Feb 23

The Budget session of MizoramAssembly will be held from February 23 to March 17, anofficial said.

The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC)chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo on Mondaychalked out the detailed programme for the upcoming budgetsession as per which the session will last till March 17,Assembly Secretary H Lalrinawma said.

There will be 15 sittings between February 23 andMarch 17, he said.

State Governor P S Sreedharan will deliver his addresson the first day of the session, while Chief MinisterZoramthanga, who holds the Finance portfolio will present theannual budget for fiscal 2021-2022 on March 1, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)