At least 27 arrested at rally in Myanmar's second-biggest city - media, witness

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar police arrested at least 27 anti-coup demonstrators in the second-biggest city Mandalay on Tuesday, including a journalist, media organisations said, as protesters defied bans on gatherings amid nationwide dissent against the junta.

A journalist from the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) said he was detained after he was filming the rally. He said people were beaten. Two media organisations also confirmed the arrests.

