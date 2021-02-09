1,169 cases of infiltration along India's borders in 2 years: Govt tells LS

1,169 cases of infiltration along India's borders in 2 years: Govt tells LSPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:51 IST
As many as 1,169 cases of infiltration have been reported along India's international borders in the last two years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 61 cases of infiltration have been reported along the Indo-Pakistan border, 1,045 cases along the Indo-Bangladesh border and 63 cases along the Indo-Nepal border.
There was no report of infiltration along the Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Myanmar and Indo-China borders, he said in a written reply.
Rai said infiltrators apprehended by the border guarding forces were handed over to the state police concerned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
