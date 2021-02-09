Left Menu

1,169 cases of infiltration along India's borders in 2 years: Govt tells LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:51 IST
1,169 cases of infiltration along India's borders in 2 years: Govt tells LS

As many as 1,169 cases of infiltration have been reported along India's international borders in the last two years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 61 cases of infiltration have been reported along the Indo-Pakistan border, 1,045 cases along the Indo-Bangladesh border and 63 cases along the Indo-Nepal border.

There was no report of infiltration along the Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Myanmar and Indo-China borders, he said in a written reply.

Rai said infiltrators apprehended by the border guarding forces were handed over to the state police concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha approves 8 industrial projects worth Rs 1,242 crore

The Odisha government onTuesday approved eight new industrial projects worth Rs 1,242crore, which will generate employment for 3,135 people, anofficial said.The projects were approved at the State Level SingleWindow Clearance Authority SLSW...

Govt linking farmers' movement with terrorists, Khalistanis: Harsimrat Badal

The Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the government of committing atrocities on farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws at Delhis borders and criticised it for linking the peasants movement with terrorists and Khalistanis.Akali Da...

Coffee Day Enterprises posts Q3 net loss of Rs 97.11 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 97.11 crore for the three months ended December 2020.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 184.94 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Cof...

Dictatorship in Bengal, Mamata suppresses Opposition parties in state: Nadda

Questioning the law and order situation in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that there is a dictatorship in West Bengal and alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suppresses the Opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021