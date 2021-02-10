Left Menu

India's COVID-19 active caseload dips to 1.41 lakh, recovery rate at 97.27 pc

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday informed that India's total active caseload of COVID-19 continues to follow a consistent declining slope as it has dropped to 1,41,511 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:31 IST
33 States and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday informed that India's total active caseload of COVID-19 continues to follow a consistent declining slope as it has dropped to 1,41,511 lakh. According to the ministry, the present active caseload now consists of just 1.30 per cent of India's total positive cases.

"Following the national cue, 33 states and Union Territories have reported less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have 0 active cases," it said. 11,067 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 2,114 cases from the total active caseload.

Two states- Kerala and Maharashtra account for 71 per cent of the total active cases of the country. "Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any death in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli," it said

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 today and the recovery rate is at 97.27 per cent. As on February 10, 2021, till 8 am, more than 66 lakh (66,11,561) beneficiaries have received vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 66,11,561 includes 56,10,134 healthcare workers and 10,01,427 frontline workers. 1,34,746 sessions have been conducted so far. The final figures for the vaccination coverage for Day 25 (9th Feb 2021) of the country wide exercise include 3,52,553 beneficiaries (HCWs - 1,28,032 and FLWs- 2,24,521) across 7,990 sessions.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day is following a consistent upward slope. 81.68 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states and Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,475 newly recovered cases. 2,554 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 513 in Karnataka.

83.31 per cent of the daily new cases are from six states. Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,214. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,515, while Tamil Nadu has reported 469 new cases. 94 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 80.85 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (35), followed by Kerala (19) and Punjab (8). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

