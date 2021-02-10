Left Menu

No timetable for Tiktok, other Chinese tech reviews -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:51 IST
There is not a specific timetable for the Biden administration's review of TikTok and other issues related to Chinese technology companies, and there are no proactive new steps being enacted now, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki's comments to reporters at a briefing come after a Wall Street Journal report earlier on Wednesday. Two people briefed on the matter told Reuters a plan for investors over the TikTok deal could drag on for months amid the administration's review.

