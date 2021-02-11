Left Menu

During UPA era 'indifference', 'callousness' shown towards border infrastructure: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said during the UPA regime indifference and callousness was shown towards border infrastructure development and asserted that work was being carried out at a fast pace in this direction by his government, including along the Line of Actual Control.In his reply in Lok Sabha to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, Modi said that for any countrys defence, border infrastructure development is of high importance.But in UPAs time, indifference and callousness was shown towards it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:04 IST
During UPA era 'indifference', 'callousness' shown towards border infrastructure: PM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said during the UPA regime ''indifference'' and ''callousness'' was shown towards border infrastructure development and asserted that work was being carried out at a fast pace in this direction by his government, including along the Line of Actual Control.

In his reply in Lok Sabha to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi said that for any country's defence, border infrastructure development is of high importance.

''But in UPA's time, indifference and callousness was shown towards it. We cannot discuss it publicly as it is not good from the point of view of the country's security. It was the result of the thinking that there is nobody there, there are no votes and when soldiers will go, they will go,'' he said.

Without naming anyone, Modi also said that a former defence minister had even said in Parliament that, ''We don't develop border infrastructure so that the enemy does not make use of it.'' Modi asserted that his government had changed such a mindset and cited that work was being done at a fast pace on about 75 bridges along the Sino-India border -- Line of Actual Control (LAC).

''We have also built hundreds of kilometres of roads. We have completed almost 75 per cent of the work and we will continue this work going forward,'' Modi said.

The prime minister also cited the recent opening of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh recently, to underline that his government speeded up projects that had been in limbo for a long time.

Modi also hailed the armed forces for their courage and services.

''I want to make it clear that whenever there is a challenge before the country, the capability of our armed forces is such that they will never let a situation arise that the country is let down, I am confident of it,'' Modi said.

''Whatever responsibility has been given to them, they are fulfilling that responsibility even in harsh conditions. We are proud of our army, our brave hearts and their capability,'' he said.

His remarks come amid a military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last year.

Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution to the standoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The Boss, whose career ...

Cuban kids ditch soccer for golf during partial lockdown

Inventive young Cubans are taking up miniature golf as soccer, a far more popular sport, is barred during a partial shutdown in the city due to a coronavirus surge. Using wooden boards and other improvised clubs, the masked adolescents putt...

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...

Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany''s virus lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 governors are largely extending the countrys coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.After Merkel met with go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021