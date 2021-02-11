Saudi-Led coalition thwarted drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi's Khamis Mushait -state media

Saudi-Led coalition thwarted drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi's Khamis Mushait -state mediaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-02-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 03:40 IST
The Saudi-Led coalition said early on Thursday it thwarted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone that Yemen's Houthis launched towards Aaudi's Khamis Mushait, state media reported citing the coalition spokesman.
The Iran-aligned Houthi group launched an attack on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia that caused a fire in a civilian aircraft that was brought under control, state media reported on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
