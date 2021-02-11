HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL79 LDALL SINOINDIA India, China reach disengagement pact in Pangong lake areas in Ladakh: Rajnath; Army tanks begin pullback New Delhi: India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to ''cease'' forward deployment of troops in a ''phased, coordinated and verifiable'' manner, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a nine-month border standoff.

DEL74 UKD-FLOOD-4THLD RESCUE Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers shift strategy, rising Dhauliganga triggers another scare Tapovan (U'khand)/New Delhi: Rescue agencies began drilling through the debris in the Tapovan tunnel to establish contact with the over 30 people trapped inside after a flash flood, an operation which stalled briefly Thursday when the Dhauliganga river began swelling again.

PAR38 LS-LD RAHUL Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws , says ''only 4 people running this country -- 'Hum do, Hamare do''' New Delhi: Stepping up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage country's food security system as also ''break the spine of farmers'' and that the country is being run by only four people with a 'Hum do, Hamare do' approach.

DEL58 AVI-FARE-LIMITS Air travel becomes expensive: Govt raises limits on domestic airfares by 10-30 pc New Delhi: Passengers will have to shell out more money for air travel from now as the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent.

CAL32 LDALL SHAH WB polls fight between Modi's ''vikas'' and Mamata's ''vinash'' models, CAA after COVID vax: Shah Coochbehar/Thakurnagar/Chirang: Branding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a ''failed administrator'', Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be a contest between Narendra Modi's ''development model'' and her ''destruction model'' of governance.

DEL83 DL-FARMERS-MAHAPANCHAYAT Farmers' agitation: Protesting unions to hold 'kisan mahapanchayats' across country in coming days New Delhi: The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, on Thursday announced that 'kisan mahapanchayats' will be organised across the country in the coming days against the Centre's three agri laws.

DEL42 PM-BJP-LD MPs We value consensus, don't believe in political untouchability: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the BJP does not believe in political untouchability and values consensus in politics, as he noted that his government has bestowed state honours on even the ruling party's political rivals to acknowledge their service to the nation.

PAR27 RS-BUDGET-LD CHIDAMBARAM Budget for the rich, of the rich, by the rich: Chidambaram New Delhi: The Congress tore into the government in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for presenting a ''disappointing'' budget, with former finance minister P Chidambaram describing it as a ''budget for the rich, of the rich and by the rich'' that is meant for only ''one per cent of India's population that controls 73 per cent of the country's wealth''.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,923 fresh cases, 108 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday.

BOM21 MH-GOVERNOR-3RDLD FLIGHT Governor disallowed to use Maha govt plane for Dehradun visit Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was denied permission to use a state government aircraft to travel to Dehradun on Thursday, triggering a row and inviting a strong criticism from the opposition BJP which sought an apology over the incident.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-LD ACTIVIST SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi's bail plea in anti-CAA protests case New Delhi: The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in a Guwahati jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

BUSINESS DEL15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price close to Rs 88-mark in Delhi, diesel near Rs 85-level in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price in the national capital closed in on record Rs 88 per litre mark while diesel neared Rs 85 in Mumbai after rates across the country were hiked for the third day in a row on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN10 US-BIDEN-LD XI In his first call with Xi, Biden conveys concerns over China's unfair economic practices, assertive actions Washington/Beijing: US President Joe Biden has expressed his ''fundamental concerns'' about China's coercive and unfair economic practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, as he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time since taking office. By Lalit K Jha & K J M Varma FGN21 NEPAL-EVEREST-LD INDIANS Nepal bans three Indian climbers for six years for faking Mt Everest summit Kathmandu: Nepal has banned two Indian climbers and their team leader from carrying out any mountaineering expeditions in the country for six years after a probe found that they faked their Mt Everest summit in 2016. By Shirish B Pradhan. PTIHDAHDA

