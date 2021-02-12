U.S. DoJ says man in North Carolina charged with threatening Biden
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that a man in North Carolina was charged with threatening President Joe Biden. A federal criminal complaint against David Kyle Reeves, 27, was unsealed in federal court on Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Andrew Murray said.Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:58 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that a man in North Carolina was charged with threatening President Joe Biden. A federal criminal complaint against David Kyle Reeves, 27, was unsealed in federal court on Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Andrew Murray said. https://bit.ly/3a9fT2p
The charge of making a threat against a U.S. president carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. Reeves, who was arrested last week, contacted the White House switchboard via telephone multiple times and made threats against Biden and others, according to allegations in the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
Following a court hearing on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler ordered that Reeves remain in custody, the DoJ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Department of Justice
- Joe Biden
- White House
- North Carolina
- Biden
- U.S.
ALSO READ
US against use of telecom equipment from Huawei: White House
White House denies 'split' strategy for COVID-19 relief legislation
Brazil will be 'key player' in climate summit, talks -White House
Biden administration to review Trump policy on Cuba -White House
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing