India's COVID-19 active caseload at 1.35 lakh, recovery rate at 97.32 pc

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has seen a sharp decline, falling to 1,35,926 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the health ministry, the total positive cases of the country now comprise only 1.25 per cent of the total cases. The day on day change of active cases in the last few weeks shows a consistent decline.

The distribution of new cases in India in the last 24 hours shows a positive picture with only one state reporting over 1000 cases while the rest of the states and UTs have reported less than 1000 new cases. "Four states and UTs have not reported any new cases in the last 24 hours. These Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the daily deaths among states and UTs in the last 24 hours have also reflected a significant decline with 18 states and UTs not reporting any new deaths in the last 24 hours and 13 states and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths. 9,309 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. 15,858 new recoveries were registered in the same period.

As per the health ministry, the national recovery rate (97.32 per cent) continues to be one of the highest globally. The total recovered cases are 1,05,89,230 and the gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,04,53,304.

As on February 12, 2021, till 8 am, more than 75 lakh (75,05,010) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. "The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 75,05,010 includes 58,14,976 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 16,90,034 frontline workers (FLWs). 1,54,370 sessions have been conducted so far. India is the fastest country to cross the 70 lakh (7 million) vaccination mark," it said.

On day 27th (11th Feb 2021) of the vaccination drive, 4,87,896 beneficiaries (HCWs- 1,09,748 and FLWs- 3,78,148) were vaccinated across 11,314 sessions. 10 states and UTs have vaccinated 69 per cent of the total beneficiaries. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.2 per cent (7,63,421) of the total beneficiaries.

86.89 per cent of the newly recovered cases are recorded in 6 States. Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (6,107), followed by Kerala(5,692) and Chhattisgarh (848).

79.87 per cent of the new cases are from 6 States. "Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,281. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 652and 481 new cases, respectively," it added.

87 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours and six states account for 75.86 per cent of these. Maharashtra has reported the maximum casualties with 25new fatalities. It is followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths. (ANI)

