Left Menu

Four soldiers killed as militants attack security post in Pakistan

Terrorists attacked a security post in a former Taliban stronghold in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Friday, triggering a shootout that killed four soldiers and as many insurgents.The attack took place in Makeen area in the South Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan.Troops responded promptly to the attack, said the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR, the Armys media wing.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:07 IST
Four soldiers killed as militants attack security post in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Terrorists attacked a security post in a former Taliban stronghold in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Friday, triggering a shootout that killed four soldiers and as many insurgents.

The attack took place in Makeen area in the South Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan.

Troops responded promptly to the attack, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army's media wing. ''At least four soldiers were killed in the attack,'' it said, adding four attackers were also killed. Shah Farman, the governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, condemned the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility, although Pakistani Taliban have been blamed for such previous violence in the region, where militants have a presence.

South Waziristan had served as a base for al-Qaeda and Taliban militants until recent years when Pakistan claimed that it has destroyed all hideouts of terrorists in the northwestern tribal belt.

According to Pakistan Army, militants hiding across the border occasionally enter into the country and target the security forces in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Dodgers, Walker Buehler avoid arbitration with 2-year, 8M dealThe Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Walker Buehler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, 8 million deal plus incent...

Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

Schools in West Bengal reopenedon Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, withstrict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.The educational institutions were shut in March lastyear in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.The administrati...

Government must ensure 1-2% MSME procurement from Entrepreneurs with Disabilities

Business directory on network of entrepreneurs with disabilities NEDAR launchedIndia hosts first National Conference on Business Beyond BarriersPersons with disabilities are creating over 2 lac jobs in India, Yet, they seem to largely be le...

Japan's receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer

Japans first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Friday, local media reported, with official approval for the Pfizer Inc shots expected soon as the country races to control a third wave of infections ahead of the Olympic Games.A government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021