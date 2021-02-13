White House says it has "deep concerns" about WHO COVID-19 report from China

The United States has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 report were communicated, the White House said on Saturday, calling on China to make available data from the earliest days of the outbreak.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government".

