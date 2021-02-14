Heroin recovered from India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

Six packets of heroin weighing over 6 kg were recovered from the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar by BSF sleuths on Sunday, an official said.

A BSF official said the security personnel deployed on the international border observed suspicious movement of smugglers.

Sensing a threat, they fired at them but due to dense fog and poor visibility, the smugglers managed to escape, he said.

On searching the area, the BSF personnel seized six packets of heroin weighing 6.38 kg, the official added.

