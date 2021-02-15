Left Menu

Reports: Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills 6 fighters

Israel fired several missiles early on Monday targeting areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Syrias state news agency reported.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:42 IST
Reports: Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills 6 fighters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel fired several missiles early on Monday targeting areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Syria's state news agency reported. An opposition war-monitoring group said the strikes killed six Iran-backed fighters.

The SANA news agency claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, which it said were fired from Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor with a network of activists on the ground, said the strikes hit positions of the Syrian army's Fourth Division in the mountains near the highway that links Damascus with the Lebanese capital of Beirut. It said another strike hit Syrian army positions in Kisweh, just south of Damascus.

The Observatory said that of the six Iran-backed fighters killed, four were near the Damascus-Beirut highway and two in Kisweh. Weapons depots were also struck in both areas, it added.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

Monday's strike was the first since Feb. 3, when a Syrian military official said Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles at targets in southern Syria, causing only material damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Amazon moves SC, Future Group says will defend the matter

Future Retail Ltd FRL on Monday said Amazon has approached the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order that vacated the status quo on Future Groups proposed Rs 24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Industries.In a filing to stock exchanges...

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin, Italians take charge in women's combined

Host nation Italy put themselves in the driving seat for a first podium finish in the Alpine skiing world championship after Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni topped the first leg of the womens combined event on Monday. Brignone clinched ...

France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soon

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer reiterated on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson Johnson should be approved in Europe soon.Fischer told French BFM television that the vaccine could be rolled out in Frances vaccina...

Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi

Social activists and environmentalists have called for immediate release of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in the toolkit document case, and asked the government to stop targeting Indias youth.They have also demanded dropping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021