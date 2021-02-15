Left Menu

PM Modi to address NASSCOM event on Wednesday

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19 and it is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies NASSCOM, the PMO noted. The theme of this years event is Shaping the future towards a better normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:30 IST
PM Modi to address NASSCOM event on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday via video conferencing. The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19 and it is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the PMO noted. The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'. The event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and over 30 products will be showcased during the three-days of talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Sibal slams Centre over arrest of activist Disha Ravi, says intent is to threaten youth of country

By Archana Prasad Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the central government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with toolkit case and alleged that the intent of the government is to threaten the youth of ...

US News Roundup: U.S. administers 52.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says; SolarWinds hack was 'largest and most sophisticated attack' ever and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. administers 52.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC saysThe United States has administered 52,884,356 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and delivered 70,057,8...

SP expels Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav for anti-party activities

Samajwadi Party SP national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expelled Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav from the party for six years.Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has expelled Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav from the party for six...

Myanmar security forces intensify crackdown on protesters

Security forces in Myanmar pointed guns toward anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021