Left Menu

N.Korean crosses armed border in potential defection to South

South Korea's military said on Tuesday it had captured a North Korean individual who crossed the heavily fortified border between the two countries in a rare potential defection amid the coronavirus pandemic. The person was found on Tuesday morning near a checkpoint on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the rival Koreas, prompting an urgent search operation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 08:39 IST
N.Korean crosses armed border in potential defection to South

South Korea's military said on Tuesday it had captured a North Korean individual who crossed the heavily fortified border between the two countries in a rare potential defection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The person was found on Tuesday morning near a checkpoint on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the rival Koreas, prompting an urgent search operation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. "We have taken that unidentified individual into custody and are conducting an investigation," the JCS said in a statement.

The rare border crossing came as North Korea's prolonged lockdowns rolled back the number of defectors arriving in South Korea to an all-time low last year. Some 200 North Koreans settled in the South last year, down around 80% from 2019, Unification Minister Lee In-young has said, citing the reclusive state's shutdown of its frontiers in January 2020.

The last publicly known case was in November when a North Korean man defected to the South via the eastern DMZ. Cross-border ties soured after denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington stalled since 2019.

A spat simmered in September after North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea, fanning public and political uproar in the South. In July, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and sealed off a border town after a person with COVID-19 symptoms illegally crossed the border into the North from the South.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, though Seoul officials have cast doubt on there being zero cases citing the country's active exchanges with China, where the virus first emerged, prior to its border closure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syringe shortage hampers Japan's COVID-19 vaccination roll out

Japan is scrambling to secure special syringes to maximise the number of COVID-19 vaccine shots used from each vial, but manufacturers are struggling to ramp up production quickly, raising fears that millions of doses could go waste.Japan, ...

Bayern Munich held to a draw by Arminia in a six-goal thriller

Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw by Arminia in the Bundesliga here on Tuesday. The 16th-placed club, Arminia, dominated the early proceedings of the match and took a lead in just the ninth minute of the game. Michel Vlap scored the ope...

Ireland to lock horns with Netherlands before they host South Africa, Zimbabwe for limited-overs tours

Ireland is set to host Zimbabwe and South Africa for limited-overs fixtures after they play an away series against the Netherlands in June this year. Cricket Ireland has confirmed that a three-match mens ODI series against the Netherlands w...

5 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Maharashtra

As many as five people have been killed and at least five others were injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night.The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.More information is awaited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021