Left Menu

Israel hints it may not engage Biden on Iran nuclear strategy

Up for re-election next month, he has revived his hard line on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden. The new administration has said it wants a U.S. return to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran - which former President Donald Trump quit, restoring sanctions - if the Iranians recommit to their own obligations.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:03 IST
Israel hints it may not engage Biden on Iran nuclear strategy
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Israel held out the possibility on Tuesday that it would not engage with U.S. President Joe Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear programme, urging tougher sanctions and a "credible military threat" against its arch-enemy. The remarks by Israel's envoy to Washington came at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Up for re-election next month, he has revived his hard line on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden.

The new administration has said it wants a U.S. return to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran - which former President Donald Trump quit, restoring sanctions - if the Iranians recommit to their own obligations. Washington has also said it wants to confer with allies in the Middle East about such moves. "We will not be able to be part of such a process if the new administration returns to that deal," Ambassador Gilad Erdan told Israel's Army Radio.

Netanyahu aides have privately questioned whether engaging with U.S. counterparts might backfire, for Israel, by falsely signalling its consent for any new deal that it still opposes. Israel was not a party to the 2015 deal. It has powerful advocates within the U.S. Congress, however, and Netanyahu's threats to take unilateral military action on Iran if he deems diplomacy a dead end also figure into big-power planning.

"We think that if the United States returns to the same accord that it already withdrew from, all its leverage will be lost," Erdan said. "It would appear that only crippling sanctions - keeping the current sanctions and even adding new sanctions - combined with a credible military threat - that Iran fears - might bring Iran to real negotiations with Western countries that might ultimately produce a deal truly capable of preventing it breaking ahead (to nuclear arms)."

The Biden administration has said it wants to strengthen and lengthen constraints on Iran, which denies seeking the bomb. (Writing by Dan Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight states that reported frontline workers' vaccination coverage of over 40 pc include Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, MP: Govt.

Eight states that reported frontline workers vaccination coverage of over 40 pc include Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, MP Govt....

Foreign envoys on 2-day JK visit from Wednesday to assess situation post-DDC polls: Officials

Envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the successful completion of the District Development Council electio...

Learjet, the private plane synonymous with the jet-set, nears end of runway

Learjet, the sleek private jet used by celebrities for decades, is ending production this year, following a slump in demand due to competition from newer and less-expensive rivals. Long before COVID-19 hit demand in 2020, the arrival of les...

When celebrity make-up artist Anubha Dawar added glam to Valentine's Day shoot

New Delhi India, February 16 ANIThePRTree Anubha Dawar, who has worked with several Bollywood celebrities over the years, is also a faculty member of Pearl Academy and runs an academy at Delhis Rajouri Garden. On February 11, she organised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021