With 1,87,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) on Wednesday, the thirty-third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination, the total number of vaccinations across the country is now close to 92 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:32 IST
COVID-19: India has vaccinated close to 92 lakh beneficiaries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,87,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) on Wednesday, the thirty-third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination, the total number of vaccinations across the country is now close to 92 lakh. According to the Union Health Ministry, 91,86,757 vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries through 1,98,352 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

"These include 61,79,669 (68.5%) HCWs who have taken the first dose and 3,42,116 (42.4%) HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 26,64,972 (28.9%) FLWs who took the first dose," the Ministry stated in a release. While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2, 2021. The second dose of vaccine is being administered from February 13.

"Total 1,87,527 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the thirty-third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,21,788 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 65,739 HCW received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. A total of 6,979 sessions were held till 6 pm today. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry said. Nine States/UT have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Eight States/UTs have vaccinated less than 50 per cent of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Meghalaya, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Nagaland, Chandigarh, Puducherry. Twelve states/UTs have vaccinated more than 40 per cent FLWs for the first dose. These are Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

10 States that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Total of 37 persons has been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations, Ministry said.

"Of the 37 cases of hospitalization, 23 were discharged after treatment, while 12 persons died and 2 are under treatment. No new event of hospitalization was reported in the last 24 hours," it said. Total 29 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 29, twelve persons died in the hospital while 17 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

In the last 24 hours, a 24-year-old male, a resident of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand died after 12 days of vaccination. He was suffering from Viral Encephalitis (Herpes Simplex), the Ministry said. No case of serious/severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI)/Death attributable to vaccination has been reported till date, Ministry said.

The total coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,37,320 including 1,36,549 active cases and 1,06,44,858 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,55,913 with the loss of 100 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

