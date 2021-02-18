U.S. says there will be consequences for culprits of Iraq rocket attack

U.S. says there will be consequences for culprits of Iraq rocket attackReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:28 IST
The United States on Wednesday vowed to impose consequences on the perpetrators of the rocket attack in northern Iraq which killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.
"It is fair to say that there will be consequences for any group responsible for this attack," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
