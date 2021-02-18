Left Menu

Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in JK's Reasi

Persistent and coordinated efforts of joint search by Army and police duly supported by local intelligence units has led to successfully unearthing the huge cache of weapons and war-like stores, he said.He said the terrorists are facing acute shortage of weapons and are desperate to disrupt peace and development being embraced by the people of the region after successful District Development Council DDC elections in November-December last year.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces have recovered a huge cache of weapons from a remote forest in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defense spokesman said on Thursday. The recovery included an AK 47 rifle with one sealed box of ammunition, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one 303 bolt rifle, and two Chinese pistols with magazines and ammunition, the spokesman said.

The search operation was carried out by the Army and police in Makkhidhar forest area, the spokesman said.

He said the recovery is the outcome of the ongoing efforts of police and the Indian Army to thwart and demolish any attempts to destabilize peace and development south of Pir Panjal ranges in the Jammu region.

Acting on an input, the spokesman said Army and police carried out the operation during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and effected the recovery of the arms and ammunition smuggled from across the border. "These war-like stores were spread over a large area in remote, uninhabited forests of Makkhidhar. Persistent and coordinated efforts of joint search by Army and police duly supported by local intelligence units have led to successfully unearthing the huge cache of weapons and war-like stores," he said.

He said the terrorists are facing an acute shortage of weapons and are desperate to disrupt peace and development being embraced by the people of the region after successful District Development Council (DDC) elections in November-December last year. Reasi district had recorded the highest polling percentage of more than 80 percent during the elections, setting a record for the country. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen through the sinister design and narrative of Pakistan and disrupt growth and development being embraced by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The latest recovery comes a few days after police recovered a war-like store in Jammu bus stand and Samba district. While a powerful IED was recovered near the bus stand, a consignment including six pistols and 15 IEDs was recovered from Samba district last week.

"Pakistan is continuously trying to push terrorists into this side of the border. In the past few months the close coordination and synergy among Army, police, and intelligence agencies have successfully unearthed several caches of war-like stores and broken network of overground workers of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists of LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen in the hinterlands south of Pir Panjal Ranges," the spokesman said.

