Left Menu

Four soldiers dead after armed men attack check-post in Pakistan

Unidentified armed men opened fire on a security check-post in Pakistans restive Balochistan province, killing at least four paramilitary soldiers.The attack took place on Thursday in Kahan area of Kohlu district. The armed men opened fire on Zaman Khan check-post which resulted in the death of four Frontier Corps soldiers.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:43 IST
Four soldiers dead after armed men attack check-post in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified armed men opened fire on a security check-post in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing at least four paramilitary soldiers.

The attack took place on Thursday in Kahan area of Kohlu district. The armed men opened fire on Zaman Khan check-post which resulted in the death of four Frontier Corps soldiers. One soldier was injured in the attack, sources said.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province's gas and mineral resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jane Fonda to voice lead role in Apple, Skydance's animation 'Luck'

Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda is set to voice a lead character in Apple and Skydance Animations upcoming movie Luck.The film follows the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and back luck...

TIMELINE-Events leading to Facebook’s dramatic unfriending of Australian news outlets

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Friday to press ahead with laws to force Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content, saying he had received support from world leaders after the social media giant blacked out all media.He...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for low blood pressure drug

Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Droxidopa capsules, used to treat low blood pressure.Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administrat...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as tech slide resumes, jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. Shares of AppleInc, MicrosoftC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021