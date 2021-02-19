Left Menu

White House says U.S. has no plan to withdraw snapback sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States has no plan to withdraw so-called "snapback" sanctions against Iran in anticipation of joining talks with Europe on the Iranian nuclear program, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as U.S. President Joe Biden flew to Michigan, Psaki said "there is no plan to take additional steps" on Iran in advance of having a "diplomatic conversation." Iran has demanded the United States end sanctions against Iranian targets.

