Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Sudanese asylum seeker who killed French official had no terrorist motives - prosecutor

A Sudanese asylum seeker who fatally stabbed an employee at a migrant reception centre in the southern French city of Pau on Friday had no terrorist motives, the Pau prosecutor said on Saturday. Prosecutor Cecile Gensac said that the assailant was not on a national list of terrorism suspects. Following Friday's attack he was detained by staff at the asylum centre. Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first COVID-19 lockdown

A year ago, Laura Ricevuti and Annalisa Malara, both doctors at Codogno hospital in Italy, had a hunch that something was different about a patient in the intensive care ward. Their decision to take matters into their own hands wound up triggering a national emergency - they had identified the first case of COVID-19 in the area that would become Europe's first lockdown zone. U.S. says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

The United States plans to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Friday. Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord. Iran says the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal. India court extends activist Ravi's detention over farm protest

A Delhi court granted a police request on Friday to extend the detention of climate activist Disha Ravi who they accuse of sedition for her alleged role in the creation of an online "toolkit" intended to help farmers protesting reforms. The 22-year-old Ravi, who is part of an organisation founded by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, appeared in court following her arrest in Bengaluru last weekend in a case that has raised concerns about a crackdown on dissent. Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against jail term

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years, but said his faith in God and belief in the rightness of his cause was sustaining him. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations that he said were trumped up. Western countries have condemned the case and are discussing possible sanctions on Russia. Thai protests outside parliament after PM survives vote

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Thailand's parliament after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a parliamentary no-confidence motion on Saturday after a four-day censure debate. "It was a disappointment, but expected," protest leader Attapon Buapat said. Facebook has 'tentatively friended' us again, Australia says

Facebook Inc is back at the negotiating table, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday after the tech giant this week blocked news on its site in the country. Facebook's abrupt decision to stop Australians from sharing news on the site and strip the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets also erased several state government and emergency department accounts, causing widespread anger. Two killed in Myanmar's Mandalay city in bloodiest day of protests

Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations. Protesters took to the streets in several cities and towns with members of ethnic minorities, poets and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Japan air force officer, U.S. instructor killed in U.S. plane crash

A Japanese air force officer and a U.S. Air Force instructor pilot were killed in a crash in Alabama, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said on Saturday. The Japanese second lieutenant and the U.S. instructor crashed around 8 a.m. Japan time on Saturday (5 p.m. CST, 2300 GMT on Friday) as their T-38 was about to land at the Montgomery airport, the Japanese force said in a statement. U.S. voices concern as Myanmar ships arrive in Malaysia to pick up detainees

The United States has expressed concerns about Malaysia's plans to deport asylum seekers and others from Myanmar, as the nearby country's navy ships arrived in Malaysian waters to pick them up. Last week, Reuters reported that Malaysia had agreed to return 1,200 Myanmar citizens after Myanmar's military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send ships for them.

