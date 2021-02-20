Left Menu

Police detain activists laying flowers for slain Kremlin critic Nemtsov, monitor says

OVD-Info, which monitors the detention of political protesters and activists, said police had taken eight people into custody as they tried to lay flowers on the spot where Nemtsov was assassinated. Activists said authorities had dismantled the memorial on Friday night, a day before a Moscow court was to hear the appeal of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against his jailing on charges he says are politically motivated.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:02 IST
Police detain activists laying flowers for slain Kremlin critic Nemtsov, monitor says

Police in Moscow detained eight people on Saturday as they tried to lay flowers at a memorial to slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov that had been dismantled by authorities, a monitoring group said. Nemtsov, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on Feb. 27, 2015, as he walked across a bridge near the Kremlin in the heart of the Russian capital.

After Nemtsov's murder, opposition activists began guarding a makeshift memorial on the bridge when municipal authorities turned down a request to put up a plaque there in his honour. OVD-Info, which monitors the detention of political protesters and activists, said police had taken eight people into custody as they tried to lay flowers on the spot where Nemtsov was assassinated.

Activists said authorities had dismantled the memorial on Friday night, a day before a Moscow court was to hear the appeal of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against his jailing on charges he says are politically motivated. Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday but his prison sentence was shortened by six weeks.

Police have not commented on the memorial's dismantling and the activists' detention. The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Echo Moskvy radio station reported that police had taken down the makeshift memorial to prevent it from drawing protesters calling for Navalny's release.

More than 11,000 people were detained across Russia at street protests after Navalny's arrest and jailing. Nemtsov, who briefly served as deputy prime minister in the late 1990s before joining the opposition, had been working on a report examining Russia's role in the conflict in Ukraine at the time of his killing.

Opposition activists have staged an annual march in Nemtsov's honour around the anniversary of his death. Moscow authorities this week turned down a request to hold the march because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High time country gets out of election mode: Patnaik at Niti Aayog meeting

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Saturday hit out at politicisation of every action ofan elected government and all crimes, saying it is high timethat the country gets out of election mode and allows electedgovernments to function.The ch...

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branchs effortsto get Pujaris...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021