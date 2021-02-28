Delhi HC Justice Siddharth Mridul nominated as member of governing council of NLU

Senior Judge of Delhi High Court, Justice Siddharth Mridul has been nominated as a member of the governing council of National Law University, Delhi by Chief Justice D N Patel. The Chief Justice, who is also Chancellor of National Law University, Delhi through a notification issued on February 26, 2021, nominated Justice Siddharth Mridul as Member, Governing Council of National Law University Delhi for a period up to June 29, 2023, with immediate effect."

It is worthwhile to note that earlier Justice Hima Kohli was a Member of NLU's governing council and pursuant to her elevation as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Hyderabad, Justice Mridul's name has been nominated by the Chief Justice. Governing Council of National Law University, Delhi is the supreme authority of the University to take its all crucial decisions relating to administration.

Justice Mridul was designated as Senior Advocate in May 2006 and was appointed as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008, and as a Permanent Judge on May 26, 2009. Justice Mridul hasn't always had an easy time during his 19 years at the Bar. His father, the late Justice Pushp Raj Mridul, Judge Bombay High Court died in 1984 when he was about to qualify for the Bar and he was saddled with the task of keeping the family together and looking after his younger brother and sister.

While he was practising as an advocate, he was appointed by the High Court as a member in various committees to go into the issues of rehabilitation of children after the abolition of child labour, illegal construction in contravention of municipal bye-laws and member of the committee constituted to suggest, supervise and implement measures for the efficient and hygienic functioning of the Safdarjung Hospital here. Justice Mridul worked as a member of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) for two terms 1992-1998 and 1998 to 2003. He also served as a member of the Disciplinary Committee and as Honorary Secretary of the Bar Council of Delhi. (ANI)

