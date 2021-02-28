Left Menu

Following are top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:09 IST
Following are top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN12 PAK-INDIA-COTTON Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report Islamabad: Pakistan may allow cotton import from India through land route as prospects of gradual restoration of bilateral trade ties have brightened after the new ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, according to a media report on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN3 UN-INDIA-ISRAEL-PALESTINE Israel, Palestine must avoid unilateral action that could prejudice final status issues: India at UN United Nations: Reiterating that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine deserve, India has said this should be achieved through direct negotiations between both sides on final status issues and any unilateral action which could prejudice these issues must be avoided. Yoshita Singh FGN15 PAK-INDIAN-FISHERMEN Pakistan arrests 17 Indian fishermen Karachi: Pakistan has arrested 17 Indian fishermen and confiscated their three boats for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters.

FGN18 LANKA-INDIA-DEFENCE Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India Colombo: India on Sunday described Sri Lanka as ''Priority One'' partner in the defence sphere and said the participation of its military aircraft in the 70th anniversary celebration of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is indicative of the growing cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between the two militaries.

FGN7 US-VACCINE-2NDLD J&J US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Washington: The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose instead of two for emergency use, giving America its third jab to fight the pandemic that has claimed over half a million lives in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 VIRUS-CHINA-VACCINE China rolls out first one-jab COVID-19 vaccine: Report Beijing: China has given conditional approval for a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, touted to be a rival to Johnson & Johnson’s one-jab shot cleared by the US drug regulator on Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN5 VIRUS-UK-VACCINATION UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to over-60s in latest phase London: The UK's vaccination programme against COVID-19 enters a new phase on Sunday as the National Health Service (NHS) will begin contacting all over-60s to book their jabs at the nearest vaccination centre or with a general practitioner (GP) or pharmacy. By Aditi Khanna FGN9 MADAGASCAR-INDIA-CANCER Madagascar Prez inaugurates advanced digital cobalt therapy machine Bhabhatron-II donated by India New York: Underlining cooperation in the health sector, India has donated an advanced telecobalt machine for cancer treatment, developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, to the island nation of Madagascar. By Yoshita Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lo...

CNT taps Nokia to bring first 5G network to Ecuador

Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones CNT, the biggest fixed telecom operator in Ecuador, has tapped Nokia to bring the first commercial 5G experience to the country, the latter announced on Friday.As part of the deal, the Finnish tel...

COVID-19: 51 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 51 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,770, according to a medical bulletin.The death of a 60-year-old woman took the toll to 352, as per the bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 35...

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.Drawn from the biblical Book o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021