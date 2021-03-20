Left Menu

Vardhan stresses need to create awareness about voluntary blood donation

Mass media should be engaged for motivating the people and sensitising them towards their participation in the most effective way to mobilise voluntary blood donation, he said.Reminding everyone that the goal of securing 100 per cent voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors for a regular and safe supply of blood has not yet been achieved, he said, Countries that have efficient voluntary blood donor organisations are able to sustain a constant inflow of donors. In our country, 8-10 persons donate blood per 1000 people in a year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:27 IST
Vardhan stresses need to create awareness about voluntary blood donation
Speaking at the inauguration of a Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) Testing Facility at the Indian Red Cross Society's National Headquarters Blood Centre, he said an educational programme should be so designed that the community understands the advantage of regular blood donation. Image Credit: ANI

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Saturday underscored the need to create awareness amongst the general public to donate blood voluntarily, calling for reducing the gap between demand and availability of safe blood. Speaking at the inauguration of a Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) Testing Facility at the Indian Red Cross Society's National Headquarters Blood Centre, he said an educational programme should be so designed that the community understands the advantage of regular blood donation.

''The groups targeted for motivation would be educational institutions, Industrial Houses, socio-cultural organisations, religious groups, and government organisations. Mass media should be engaged for motivating the people and sensitising them towards their participation in the most effective way to mobilise voluntary blood donation,'' he said.

Reminding everyone that the goal of securing 100 per cent voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors for a regular and safe supply of blood has not yet been achieved, he said, ''Countries that have efficient voluntary blood donor organisations are able to sustain a constant inflow of donors. Blood transfusion is a unique technology in that its collection, processing and use are scientifically based, but its availability depends on the extraordinary generosity of people who donate blood regularly as the most precious of gifts – the gift of life.'' Describing how transfusion of blood is an essential part of modern health care management, he said in developed countries, 50 persons per 1000 people donate blood in a year. ''In our country, 8-10 persons donate blood per 1000 people in a year. India with a massive population of 1.38 billion requires just around 14 million units of blood annually. Ideally, if 1 per cent of the total eligible population donates blood every year there would be no shortage of blood,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer leader Ugrahan tests positive for coronavirus

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, whose outfit is taking part in the stir against the Centres farm laws, has tested positive for coronavirus.The 75-year-old Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan president was tested for the infection on March...

Political appointees holding administrator office in WB civic bodies can't attend board events: EC

Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday restrained political appointees holding the office of administrators in municipal corporations in West Bengal on an appointment basis after the end of their elected term, ...

IPL SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination, integrity officers to work

The cricketers, who are part of the ongoing T20 series between India and England, will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine ahead of the IPL as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Opera...

IndiGo hands over passenger to security agencies at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask on flight

IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.The Directorate Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021