PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:16 IST
Germany's president receives AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Germany's president has been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot, a signal of confidence in the vaccine after the country restricted its use in people under 60.

The presidential office said in a statement that President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is 65, received his first shot at a hospital in Berlin on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Germany's independent vaccine expert panel said the AstraZeneca vaccine shouldn't routinely be given to under-60s because of a rise in reported cases of unusual blood clots in the days after vaccination. The German government followed the recommendation and said the vaccine would be prioritized for people age 60 and older. Some regions, including Berlin, then opened up vaccinations for people aged 60-70, who had previously faced a longer wait.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is 66, said this week that she would be prepared to take the AstraZeneca vaccine. But it isn't yet clear whether and when that might happen.

