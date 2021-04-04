Two Sri Lankans detained in TN

Two Sri Lankans who arrived here without valid documents on Sunday were arrested, police said.

The two had travelled from Mannar in Sri Lanka by a fibre boat and were picked up from Arichalmunai here, they added.

The duo was apprehended by the Marine police who are holding enquiries with them.PTI CORR SA PTI PTI

