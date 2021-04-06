U.S. Navy shooter killed on Maryland base

U.S. Navy shooter killed on Maryland baseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:44 IST
A U.S. Navy sailor was shot dead after opening fire at a military base in Maryland and injuring two people, the U.S. military and local police said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Navy said that the shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was killed after the active shooter situation at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
The Frederick police said there were two victims.
