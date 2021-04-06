U.S. Navy shooter killed on Maryland base

A U.S. Navy sailor was shot dead after opening fire at a military base in Maryland and injuring two people, the U.S. military and local police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Navy said that the shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was killed after the active shooter situation at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

The Frederick police said there were two victims.

