Iran cargo ship attacked in Red Sea -Al Arabiya TV
An Iranian cargo ship has come under attack in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources. It cited the sources as saying the vessel was attacked off the coast of Eritrea and was affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards but provided no evidence to support the assertion. Reuters could not independently verify the report.Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 23:20 IST
An Iranian cargo ship has come under attack in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources. It cited the sources as saying the vessel was attacked off the coast of Eritrea and was affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards but provided no evidence to support the assertion.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. Iranian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
