Study difficult topics for exams with fresh mind: PM Modi advises students during Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised students appearing for Board exams to study difficult topics first with a fresh mind, instead of attempting to solve the easier ones first.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised students appearing for Board exams to study difficult topics first with a fresh mind, instead of attempting to solve the easier ones first. Interacting with students, teachers and parents at the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "My view on studying easy topics first in the exams is slightly different. I think the most difficult part should be addressed with 'fresh mind' and this will make easy ones feel even easier."

"Take every subject with the same attitude and energy. I will ask students to equally distribute time. Give time to each subject, equally," the Prime Minister added. He said that during his tenure as the Prime Minister and earlier as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he preferred to tackle difficult issues in the morning with a fresh mind.

"I am sharing my experience when I became the Chief Minister, and later became the Prime Minister, I also had to read a lot, to learn a lot. We have to learn from many people, we have to understand a lot of things. So what did I do about things that are difficult, whose decisions are a little serious?" he asked. "I like to start my day with the hard things. The hardest things brought in front of me by my officers I grasp things fast and move towards making decisions. I have tried to make this a rule. The easier tasks are dealt with during the later part of the day, even while I am tired. I drag those things again till late at night. But when I wake up in the morning, I have to fight hard again," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that it is not important to be a master of all the subjects. "Even those who are highly successful have a firm grasp over one specific subject," he added. Terming this year's interaction as the first virtual edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister said that COVID-19 has led to many innovations and despite the disappointment of not being able to be among the students face to face, there should not be a break in Pariksha Pe Charcha this year.

The Prime Minister also exhorted students to contribute to the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. He said he wants the student to pass this test with cent percent marks and make India Aatmnirbhar. He also asked the students to get involved in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by collecting information about the events of the Independence Struggle and write about them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

