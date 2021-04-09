Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.

"I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination campaign in Portugal is to save lives and prevent serious illness," health authority head Graca Freitas told a news conference. "This can be achieved with any vaccine approved in Portugal." The coordinator of the vaccination taskforce, Henrique Melo, said the decision to only administer AstraZeneca shots to those over 60 would only have a "small" impact on the vaccination rollout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)