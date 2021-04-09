Chinese envoy says Iran talks to resume next week

Chinese envoy says Iran talks to resume next weekReuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:14 IST
China's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Friday all sides had agreed to reconvene next week to carry out more intensive work to bring Tehran and Washington back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the deal's participants to take stock following a week of discussions, Wang Qun, China's ambassador to the U.N. atomic watchdog, said the talks were going in the right direction and parties were narrowing differences.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Tehran
- U.N.
- Washington
- Iran
ALSO READ
China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Tech drags Hang Seng lower after SEC adopts delisting; China shares down
Nike sees social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement
Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble in volatile trade as China tech selloff weighs